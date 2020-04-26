Former Altoona standout signs undrafted deal with Seattle Seahawks

Courtesy of University of Albany’s Website (Photo taken by: Bill Ziskin)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area High standout Eli Mencer has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Mencer recently finished his final season at the University of Albany in New York. During his four seasons with the Great Danes, Mencer played both linebacker and defensive end.

Mencer set an Albany record with 14.5 sacks in 2019 while recording 114 tackles and forcing five fumbles. Mencer earned All-America honors from Phil Steele, Hero Sports, STATS, and the Associated Press during his senior season.

In 2018, Mencer finished third on the team with 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery in 11 games. He led the team in sacks during in his redshirt junior season.

Mencer was also productive during his redshirt sophomore season, when he amassed 60 tackles, five forced fumbles, returning two fumbles for a touchdown, three fumble recoveries, one sack and eight tackles for loss. For his efforts, he was named to the All-CAA Third Team.

The former Altoona Mountain Lion standout was a two-year captain for Altoona, amassed 1,280 rushing yards and scored 23 touchdowns as a senior, recorded four interceptions on defense.

Mencer will look to make a talented Seattle Seahawks roster who went 11-5 last season.