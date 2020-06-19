Forest Hills wrestler Erik Gibson makes college decision

He still has two more seasons of high school wrestling, but he has already committed to a Division I school.
Forest Hills wrestler Erik Gibson announced he is will wrestle at Cornell in college. Gibson is a two-time PIAA state medalist. He placed third in the state as a freshman at 138 pounds. He most recently placed sixth at 145 pounds this past spring.
Entering his junior year, Gibson will have to wait until signing day his senior year to make it official.
He would join former Bald Eagle wrestler Gage McClenahan at Cornell – who won the state championship in Gibson’s bracket at the PIAA Championships this past season.