Forest Hills wrestler Erik Gibson makes college decision

He still has two more seasons of high school wrestling, but he has already committed to a Division I school.

Forest Hills wrestler Erik Gibson announced he is will wrestle at Cornell in college. Gibson is a two-time PIAA state medalist. He placed third in the state as a freshman at 138 pounds. He most recently placed sixth at 145 pounds this past spring.

I’m excited to announce that I verbally committed to Cornell University where I will be pursuing my academic and wrestling careers. I want to thank everybody who helped me to get to this point in my life. None of this would be possible with out you! #gobigred #yellcornell pic.twitter.com/8U0LkDkKpA — Erik Gibson (@GibErikson345) June 18, 2020

Entering his junior year, Gibson will have to wait until signing day his senior year to make it official.

He would join former Bald Eagle wrestler Gage McClenahan at Cornell – who won the state championship in Gibson’s bracket at the PIAA Championships this past season.