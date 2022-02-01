Forest Hills dominates as District 6 duels begin

SIDMAN, PA (WTAJ) — Forest Hills dominated the mat Tuesday night as the District 6 tournament duels began.

In a quarterfinal matchup with Philipsburg-Osceola, the Rangers recorded five wins by fall in a 51-9 performance. The win advances them to the District 6 finals where they will wrestle Huntingdon Saturday.

Philipsburg advanced to the semifinals after beating Central Cambria 49-18 in the opening round.

Below are more results from the District 6, Class AA duels and the schedule for Saturday’s semifinals

FIRST ROUND

Penns Valley 56 Mount Union 15

Tyrone 57, Southern Huntingdon 16

Penn Cambria 39 Glendale 33

Philipsburg-Osceola 49 Central Cambria 18.

QUARTERFINALS

Bald Eagle Area 45, Penns Valley 24

Forest Hills 51 Philipsburg-Osceola 9

Huntingdon 35 Penn Cambria 34

Tyrone 36 United 30



FINALS (Bald Eagle High)

Tyrone vs. Bald Eagle – 11 a.m.

Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon – 1 p.m.