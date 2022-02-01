Forest Hills dominates as District 6 duels begin

SIDMAN, PA (WTAJ) — Forest Hills dominated the mat Tuesday night as the District 6 tournament duels began.
In a quarterfinal matchup with Philipsburg-Osceola, the Rangers recorded five wins by fall in a 51-9 performance. The win advances them to the District 6 finals where they will wrestle Huntingdon Saturday.
Philipsburg advanced to the semifinals after beating Central Cambria 49-18 in the opening round.
Below are more results from the District 6, Class AA duels and the schedule for Saturday’s semifinals
FIRST ROUND
Penns Valley 56 Mount Union 15
Tyrone 57, Southern Huntingdon 16
Penn Cambria 39 Glendale 33
Philipsburg-Osceola 49 Central Cambria 18.
QUARTERFINALS
Bald Eagle Area 45, Penns Valley 24
Forest Hills 51 Philipsburg-Osceola 9
Huntingdon 35 Penn Cambria 34
Tyrone 36 United 30
FINALS (Bald Eagle High)
Tyrone vs. Bald Eagle – 11 a.m.
Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon – 1 p.m.
