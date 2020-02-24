For Forest Hills and Portage girls basketball, it’s all about family

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Forest Hills and Portage girls basketball teams both captured district titles Saturday at Mount Aloysius.

For the Lady Rangers, it was their third consecutive district title, while the Lady Mustangs celebrated their first district title in program history. It was also special for both squads because of the family aspect on both teams. Forest Hills head coach Carol Cecere coaches her daughter Maddie, while Lance Hudak coaches his daughter Maddy.

The two families spoke after their games Saturday about just how special of a moment it was for each of them.