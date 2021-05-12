Five from SFU softball win end-of-season honors

LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) – St. Francis softball laned multiple player on the end-of-season awards lists.

Grace Vesco was named NEC Pitcher of the year. The sophomore pitched two no-hitters and is ranked fourth nationally in hits allowed per seven innings.

Senior outfielder Jordan Frank, sophomore pitcher Rachel Marsden, and senior infielder Mekenzie Saban were also All-NEC First Team selections.

Freshman utility Lexi Hernandez was named to the All-Rookie Team and the Second Team.

The Red Flash sport a 22-2 conference recording heading into the NEC Championships, which they will host starting Thursday.

SFU plays no. 4 Sacred Heart at noon on Thursday in Loretto.