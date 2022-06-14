ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting Thursday, five area teams will play for state baseball and softball championships at Penn State’s Medlar, and Beard Fields. The games schedules are laid out below and showcase Central, Dubois Central Catholic and Everett baseball teams, as well as Clearfield and Dubois Central Catholic softball teams. The games will broadcast and stream on PCN. Tickets can purchased on the PIAA’s web site.

BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS (Medlar Field)

Class 1A – Friday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Halifax vs. DuBois Central Catholic

Class 2A – Thursday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Everett vs. Neshannock

Class 3A – Friday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Central vs. Lancaster Catholic

SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS (Beard Field)

Class 1A – Thursday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Montgomery vs. Dubois Central Catholic

Class 4A – Friday, June 17th at 1:30 p.m.

Tunkhannock vs. Clearfield