Below are scores and recaps for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.

GAME RECAPS

DuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central 2

Emma Suplizio’s three-run home run in the fifth lifted DuBois Central Catholic to a 4-2 win in the opening round of the state softball tournament. While five errors fueled Greensburg’s offense, it was defense that got the Cardinals out of a late jam. With runners on and one out in the seventh, a line drive to third basemen Kali Franklin turned into a game-ending double-play.

Clearfield 4, Franklin 3

Clearfield used a walk-off in the seventh to beat Franklin 4-3, advancing to the state quarterfinals. Olivia Bender led all players with three hits in the game. Emma Hipps pitched a complete game. Clearfield’s win advances the Bison to face Hamburg on Thursday.

FIRST ROUND SCORES

CLASS A

Glendale 6, Meyersdale 5

Union 4, Shade 3

Saegertwon 6, Elk County Catholic 0

West Greene 9, Conemaugh Valley 8

CLASS 2A

Claysburg-Kimmel 9, Upper Dauphin 0

Southern Huntingdon 6, Fairfield 1

Everett 3, Frazier 2

CLASS 3A

Avonworth 6, Westmont Hilltop 3

Bald Eagle 4, Southmoreland 1

CLASS 4A

