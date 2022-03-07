Below are the first round matchups for the boys basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Dubois Central
Conemaugh Valley
7:00 p.m. at DuBois Central

Williamsburg
Otto Eldred
6:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School

Berlin-Brothersvalley
Imani Christian Academy
7:30 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

Bishop Carroll
North Clarion
7:00 p.m. at Bishop Carroll High School

Elk County
Rochester
7:00 p.m. at Elk County Catholic

CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Lancaster Mennonite
Windber
6:00 p.m. at Lancaster Mennonite

Conemaugh Township
Greensburg Central
7:00 p.m. at Conemaugh Township

Portage
Sto-Rox
7:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College

CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Shady Side Academy
Penns Valley
6:00 p.m. at North Allegheny

Bishop Guilfoyle
Girard
6:00 p.m. at Bishop Guilfoyle

Chestnut Ridge
Washington
7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge

Avonworth
Cambria Heights
7:30 p.m. at North Allegheny

Aliquippa
Brookville
7:00 p.m. at Aliquippa High School

Richland
Neshannock
7:00 p.m. at Richland High School

CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Penn Cambria
Deer Lakes
7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria

Lincoln Park
Central Martinsburg
7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Park

CLASS 5A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
DuBois
Gateway
7:00 p.m. at DuBois High School

CLASS 6A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
State College
North Hills
6:00 p.m. at North Hills High School

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.