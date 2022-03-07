Below are the first round matchups for the boys basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Dubois Central
Conemaugh Valley
7:00 p.m. at DuBois Central
Williamsburg
Otto Eldred
6:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School
Berlin-Brothersvalley
Imani Christian Academy
7:30 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown
Bishop Carroll
North Clarion
7:00 p.m. at Bishop Carroll High School
Elk County
Rochester
7:00 p.m. at Elk County Catholic
CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Lancaster Mennonite
Windber
6:00 p.m. at Lancaster Mennonite
Conemaugh Township
Greensburg Central
7:00 p.m. at Conemaugh Township
Portage
Sto-Rox
7:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College
CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Shady Side Academy
Penns Valley
6:00 p.m. at North Allegheny
Bishop Guilfoyle
Girard
6:00 p.m. at Bishop Guilfoyle
Chestnut Ridge
Washington
7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge
Avonworth
Cambria Heights
7:30 p.m. at North Allegheny
Aliquippa
Brookville
7:00 p.m. at Aliquippa High School
Richland
Neshannock
7:00 p.m. at Richland High School
CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Penn Cambria
Deer Lakes
7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria
Lincoln Park
Central Martinsburg
7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Park
CLASS 5A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
DuBois
Gateway
7:00 p.m. at DuBois High School
CLASS 6A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
State College
North Hills
6:00 p.m. at North Hills High School
