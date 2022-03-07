Below are the first round matchups for the boys basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8

Dubois Central

Conemaugh Valley

7:00 p.m. at DuBois Central

Williamsburg

Otto Eldred

6:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School

Berlin-Brothersvalley

Imani Christian Academy

7:30 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

Bishop Carroll

North Clarion

7:00 p.m. at Bishop Carroll High School

Elk County

Rochester

7:00 p.m. at Elk County Catholic

CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9

Lancaster Mennonite

Windber

6:00 p.m. at Lancaster Mennonite

Conemaugh Township

Greensburg Central

7:00 p.m. at Conemaugh Township

Portage

Sto-Rox

7:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College



CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9

Shady Side Academy

Penns Valley

6:00 p.m. at North Allegheny

Bishop Guilfoyle

Girard

6:00 p.m. at Bishop Guilfoyle

Chestnut Ridge

Washington

7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge

Avonworth

Cambria Heights

7:30 p.m. at North Allegheny

Aliquippa

Brookville

7:00 p.m. at Aliquippa High School

Richland

Neshannock

7:00 p.m. at Richland High School

CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8

Penn Cambria

Deer Lakes

7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria

Lincoln Park

Central Martinsburg

7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Park

CLASS 5A – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8

DuBois

Gateway

7:00 p.m. at DuBois High School

CLASS 6A – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9

State College

North Hills

6:00 p.m. at North Hills High School