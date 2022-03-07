Below are the first round matchups for the girls basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A – FRIST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9

Williamsburg

Ridgeway

7:00 p.m. at Claysburg-Kimmel

Bishop Canevin

DuBois Central

7:00 p.m. at Bishop Canevin

Shanksville-Stonycreek

St. Joseph

6:00 p.m. at Shanksville-Stonycreek

Portage

West Greene

6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius College

Aquinas Academy

Berlin-Brothersvalley

7:30 p.m. at North Hills High

Elk County

Monessen

7:00 p.m. at Elk County Catholic

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8

Bishop McCort

Windber

7:00 p.m. at Bishop McCort High School

Neshannock

Penns Manor

7:30 p.m. at New Castle High School

Brockway

Cambridge Springs

7:00 p.m. at Brockway

Northern Bedford

Shenango

6:00 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

OLSH

Bellwood-Antis

7:00 p.m. at OLSH High School

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8

Chestnut Ridge

Waynesburg Central

7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge High

Westmont-Hilltop

Freedom Area

7:00 p.m. at Freedom Area

North Catholic

Penn Cambria

7:00 p.m. at North Catholic High School

Forest Hills

Mercyhurst Prep

6:00 p.m. at Forest Hills High

CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9

Tyrone

Southemoreland

7:00 p.m. at Tyrone High School

Bedford

Elizabeth Forward

7:00 p.m. at Bedford High School

CLASS AAAAA – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9

Hollidaysburg

Greater Latrobe

7:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg