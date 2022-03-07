Below are the first round matchups for the girls basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.


GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – FRIST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Williamsburg
Ridgeway
7:00 p.m. at Claysburg-Kimmel

Bishop Canevin
DuBois Central
7:00 p.m. at Bishop Canevin

Shanksville-Stonycreek
St. Joseph
6:00 p.m. at Shanksville-Stonycreek

Portage
West Greene
6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius College

Aquinas Academy
Berlin-Brothersvalley
7:30 p.m. at North Hills High

Elk County
Monessen
7:00 p.m. at Elk County Catholic

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Bishop McCort
Windber
7:00 p.m. at Bishop McCort High School

Neshannock
Penns Manor
7:30 p.m. at New Castle High School

Brockway
Cambridge Springs
7:00 p.m. at Brockway

Northern Bedford
Shenango
6:00 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

OLSH
Bellwood-Antis
7:00 p.m. at OLSH High School

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Chestnut Ridge
Waynesburg Central
7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge High

Westmont-Hilltop
Freedom Area
7:00 p.m. at Freedom Area

North Catholic
Penn Cambria
7:00 p.m. at North Catholic High School

Forest Hills
Mercyhurst Prep
6:00 p.m. at Forest Hills High

CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Tyrone
Southemoreland
7:00 p.m. at Tyrone High School

Bedford
Elizabeth Forward
7:00 p.m. at Bedford High School

CLASS AAAAA – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Hollidaysburg
Greater Latrobe
7:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.