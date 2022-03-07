Below are the first round matchups for the girls basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – FRIST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Williamsburg
Ridgeway
7:00 p.m. at Claysburg-Kimmel
Bishop Canevin
DuBois Central
7:00 p.m. at Bishop Canevin
Shanksville-Stonycreek
St. Joseph
6:00 p.m. at Shanksville-Stonycreek
Portage
West Greene
6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius College
Aquinas Academy
Berlin-Brothersvalley
7:30 p.m. at North Hills High
Elk County
Monessen
7:00 p.m. at Elk County Catholic
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Bishop McCort
Windber
7:00 p.m. at Bishop McCort High School
Neshannock
Penns Manor
7:30 p.m. at New Castle High School
Brockway
Cambridge Springs
7:00 p.m. at Brockway
Northern Bedford
Shenango
6:00 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown
OLSH
Bellwood-Antis
7:00 p.m. at OLSH High School
CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND | Tuesday, March 8
Chestnut Ridge
Waynesburg Central
7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge High
Westmont-Hilltop
Freedom Area
7:00 p.m. at Freedom Area
North Catholic
Penn Cambria
7:00 p.m. at North Catholic High School
Forest Hills
Mercyhurst Prep
6:00 p.m. at Forest Hills High
CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Tyrone
Southemoreland
7:00 p.m. at Tyrone High School
Bedford
Elizabeth Forward
7:00 p.m. at Bedford High School
CLASS AAAAA – FIRST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9
Hollidaysburg
Greater Latrobe
7:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg
