Below are matchups for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.
CLASS A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Glendale at Meyersdale (4:30 p.m.)
Shade at Union (Nashannock High, 12:00 p.m.)
Elk County Catholic at Saegertwon (Alleghany College, 1:00 p.m.)
West Greene at Conemaugh Valley (4:00 p.m.)
Greensburg Central Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic (Heindl Field, 3:00 p.m.)
CLASS 2A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Claysburg-Kimmel at Upper Dauphin (4:00 p.m.)
Fairfield at Southern Huntingdon (4:00 p.m.)
Frazier at Everett (4:30 p.m.)
CLASS 3A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Westmont Hilltop at Avonworth (Mars High, 2:00 p.m.)
Southmoreland at Bald Eagle (Milesburg LL Complex, 4:00 p.m.)
Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.
CLASS 4A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Franklin at Clearfield (Heindl Field, 5:00 p.m.)