Below are matchups for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.

CLASS A

First Round – Monday, June 6

Glendale at Meyersdale (4:30 p.m.)

Shade at Union (Nashannock High, 12:00 p.m.)

Elk County Catholic at Saegertwon (Alleghany College, 1:00 p.m.)

West Greene at Conemaugh Valley (4:00 p.m.)

Greensburg Central Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic (Heindl Field, 3:00 p.m.)

CLASS 2A

First Round – Monday, June 6

Claysburg-Kimmel at Upper Dauphin (4:00 p.m.)

Fairfield at Southern Huntingdon (4:00 p.m.)

Frazier at Everett (4:30 p.m.)

CLASS 3A

First Round – Monday, June 6

Westmont Hilltop at Avonworth (Mars High, 2:00 p.m.)

Southmoreland at Bald Eagle (Milesburg LL Complex, 4:00 p.m.)

CLASS 4A

First Round – Monday, June 6

Franklin at Clearfield (Heindl Field, 5:00 p.m.)