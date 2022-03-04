BOYS BASKETBALL — COMPLETED GAMES — Friday, March 4 REGION 5/8/9 – CHAMPIONSHIP Chestnut Ridge 60, Brookville 37 The Lions dominated in this game, getting out to a double-digit lead early. Chestnut Ridge’s Christian Hinson lead all scorers with 20 points. No player from Brookville scored more than seven points. Thursday, March 3 CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP Conemaugh Township 48, Windber 46 CT beat Windber in a close one. Windber’s Keith Charney joined the one-thousand point club. CT’s Jackson Byer lead all scorers, finishing with 22. A 21-point fourth quarter for Conemaugh Township helped propel them to the District Championship Tuesday, March 1 CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Southern Fulton 30 Southern Fulton entered the match as the one seed and they jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter. Berlin-Brothersvalley won their semi final match by 50 points, so they proved they were up to the task and closed out the quarter on a 9-4 run. The Mountaineers played stingy defense the rest of the way and defeated Southern Fulton 48-30. Saturday, February 26 REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS Chestnut Ridge 71, Perry Traditional Academy 59 Friday, February 25 CLASS A – SEMIFINALS Southern Fulton 62, Shanksville 33 Berlin 89, Fannett Metal 35 CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS Windber 61, McConnellsburg 48 McConnellsburg hung around Windber all night Friday, but in the end the Ramblers were too much, advancing the district title game with a 61-48 win. Senior Keith Charney entered the night 19 points shy of 1,000 for his career, he’d finish with 18 and is one point shy of 1,000 heading into Thursday’s district title game. Conemaugh Township 52, Northern Bedford 26 Wednesday, February 23 CLASS A – FIRST ROUND 1. Southern Fulton – BYE 2. Berlin – BYE Shanksville 57, Salisbury 42 Fannett Metal 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Thursday. March 3

CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP

Shanksville 47, Berlin 34

The Vikings beat the Mountaineers in the District Championship. Berlin only scored a combined 18 points in the first three quarters, but had a productive 16 point fourth quarter. Shanksville’s scoring was consistent throughout the game. Viking’s Josie Snyder lead all scorers with 15 points, and Rylee Snyder added 14 in the win.



Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Northern Bedford 55, Windber 46

Northern Bedford and Windber played in a tightly contested match all night. The Ramblers led by five heading to the fourth quarter, but the Panthers went on a tear, closing out the game on a 22-8 run, led by 24 points from Evie Long to defeat Windber 55-46.



Saturday, February 26

REGION 5/8 FINAL

Chestnut Ridge 63, Westinghouse 39



CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

Berlin 63, Shade 40

Shanksville 48, Rockwood 37

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Windber 60, McConnellsburg 35



Thursday, February 24

DISTRICT 5

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Northern Bedford 54, Tussey Mt. 42

Tuesday, February 22

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Berlin – BYE

2. Shanksville -BYE

Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21

Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Windber – BYE

2. Tussey Mt. – BYE

McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30

Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14

The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST

Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39

The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.