FC814 Energy u13 Girls win US Regional President’s Cup

FC 814 Energy poses after winning the US Regional President’s Cup in Barboursville, West Virginia. (credit Marc Frye)

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, FC814 Energy u13 girls soccer team from Altoona won the US Regional President’s Cup, in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Girls on the team are from Altoona, Glendale, DuBois, Penn Cambria, and Johnstown, and range in age from 11-13.



They were one of the few community-based teams to compete at this level, compared to the academy teams.



After winning this regional game in penalty kicks, 814 Energy qualified for Nationals in July.

“The sky’s the limit for this team,” said Marc Frye, head coach of FC 814 Energy u13. “I tell the parents and the players all the time– there’s nothing that we can’t do. We have a very dedicated, special group of girls.”