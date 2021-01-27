Fairleigh Dickinson erases Saint Francis lead and spoils overtime finish

Saint Francis basketball will have to forget about Tuesday’s game quickly.

The Red Flash led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Fairleigh Dickinson would rally, send the game to overtime, and defeat Saint Francis 94-92.

The Red Flash had four scorers in double figures. Ramiir Dixon-Conover led the team with 20 points and junior Myles Thompson scored a season-high 19. Redshirt sophomore Bryce Laskey also added a career-high 16 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Elyjah Williams had a game-high 28 points.

These two teams will play back-to-back Wednesday at 4 p.m.