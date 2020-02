(WTAJ) — The Everett girls basketball team along with the Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team took home district 5 titles on Friday night.

The Warriors Kaitlyn Maxwell scored 41 points and Everett would win the game 65 – 45 over Windber.

The Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team won the class 1A district 5 title winning 64-38 over Shade.

Watch the video above for highlights.