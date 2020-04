Kiya Tomlin, wife of Steelers football coach Mike Tomlin, is lending a helping hand.

'It's hard to sit here and watch, and people that you know are risking their lives underprepared to take care of people. It's good to be able to support those people, even though I can't do what they do.' – @KiyaTomlin on making masks for hospital workershttps://t.co/HVWRtvSSQy pic.twitter.com/b5kqsuCGjb — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) April 3, 2020

According to ESPN, Kiya Tomlin and her team are pumping out 500 cloth masks a week for Pittsburgh hospitals.

According to the story, Kiya Tomlin is a fashion designer in the Pittsburgh area and is now putting her sewing machines to good use. Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf just encouraged all residents to wear masks when out and about in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.