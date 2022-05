ALTOONA (WTAJ) — In the bottom of the tenth a throwing error to first allowed North Star’s Cayden Turner to score from second as the Cougar beat Richland 2-1.

Richland led early until the fifth when a Timmy Tretter sac-fly scored the game tying run.

The loss was just Richland’s 3 of the season. The Rams drop to 10-3 on the season, while North Star improved to 6-4.