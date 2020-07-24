Entire Michigan State football team to start quarantine

Local Sports

by: Megan Schellong - WLNS,

Posted: / Updated:

Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s new football coach, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Athletics announced the entire MSU Spartan football team will quarantine for 14 days after another staff member and player tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Michigan State revealed a football staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and the school was going to pause football workouts. Further testing revealed the two positives mentioned above.

As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes must quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.

Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.

