Entire Michigan State football team to start quarantine

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Athletics announced the entire MSU Spartan football team will quarantine for 14 days after another staff member and player tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Michigan State revealed a football staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and the school was going to pause football workouts. Further testing revealed the two positives mentioned above.
As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes must quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.
The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.
Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.