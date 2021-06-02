Summer golf clinic offered for girls in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Any girls in the Cameron County School District that are interested in learning how to golf will have the opportunity to attend an open gym golf clinic this summer.
The clinic will take place at the Emporium Country Club for girls in grades 9-12 for the 2021-22 school year. There is no commitment required for this clinic, which will teach girls the basics of golf. Anyone who does not have clubs will be able to use extra ones, according to a post by the Cameron County School District.
DATES AND TIMES
The following dates have been scheduled for the summer so far:
- June 8
- June 15
- June 22
- June 29
At 4 p.m. anyone interested should meet at the practice putting green. Additional dates for the clinic will be added throughout the summer and participants should check for those updates on the district’s Facebook page.
The Emporium County Club is located at 229 Country Club Lane in Emporium.
