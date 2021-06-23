Elk County native waits for Olympic team qualification

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 21: Michael Shuey competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final during day four of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnsonburg High School graduate (2012) and Penn State alum (2016), Michael Shuey, 27, awaits World Rankings to be released to see if he has qualified for the U.S. Men’s Track and Field team.

Born in St. Marys, Pa., Shuey won a silver medal in javelin at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials at the University of Oregon but failed to meet the 85-meter minimum to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team.

In a normal circumstance, the top three participants at the trial would go on to qualify for the Olympic team. However, at the most recent trials, all three winners fell below the threshold. Because of this, Shuey, along with the two other contenders have to wait for the June 30 announcement to see if they will be heading to Tokyo this summer.

Shuey graduated from Johnsonburg with a PIAA Gold Medal he won in his senior year before heading to Penn State University. As a Nittany Lion, Shuey secured two NCAA Big Ten championships in javelin and two NCAA Big Ten first-team appearances.

Also during his career, Shuey won first place in javelin during the 2014 North American, Central American and Caribbean Under-23 Championships.