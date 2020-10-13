Eagles welcoming back fans in limited capacity

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown with Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome fans back to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time this season on Sunday.

The Eagles announced a reduced capacity plan that would allow for season-ticket holders who opted into the 2020 season to purchase tickets. Those season-ticket holders can buy tickets for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and next week’s game against the New York Giants starting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

In compliance with Governor Wolf’s latest gathering guidelines, the stadium’s capacity will be capped at 7,500 people which includes “players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media, and fans.”

According to a media release, the gameday experience will include: “a mask policy, social distancing, seating pods and mobile ticketing, contactless parking and gate entry, cashless concessions and a fan health promise.”