Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts as quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Whether you expected it or not, the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new coach next season.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have fired head football coach Doug Pederson. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Doug Pederson is out as #Eagles coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2021

The Eagles released this statement outlining the coaching change:

Pederson is the only coach in Eagles history to win a Super Bowl.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.