Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson

Whether you expected it or not, the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new coach next season.
According to multiple reports, the Eagles have fired head football coach Doug Pederson. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.
The Eagles released this statement outlining the coaching change:
Pederson is the only coach in Eagles history to win a Super Bowl.
Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.