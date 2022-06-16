STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — DuBois Central Catholic softball, and Everett baseball are the first of five central PA teams to play for state championships starting Thursday.

In the Class 1A softball championship, the Cardinals enter riding a seven-game winning streak and have only allowed seven runs in five postseason games.

DCC plays Montgomery at 10:30 a.m. at Beard Field in State College, a game-time that was moved up because of impending weather. It’s the Cardinals first trip to the championship since 2019.

Simultaneously, Everett plays Neshannock. The Warriors seeking their first baseball title in their first trip to the title game.

Neshannock is a two-time class 2A baseball champion, most recently winning in 2015. The game starts at 10:30 a.m. and Medlar Field.

Three more area teams play in championships Friday, click here for the full softball and baseball championship schedule.