STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — For the second time in three seasons (2020 was canceled) Dubois Central Catholic came up short in the state softball championships.

The Cardinals lost to Montgomery 5-1 Thursday.

Down 2-0, DCC’s lone run came in the fifth off the bat of Jessy Franks, but after cutting the lead to one Montgomery responded with three in the sixth, solidifying the Red Raiders’ championship.

“It was it was nice to be here, but frankly, we wanted to win,” said Cardinals head coach George Heigel. “It was nice being here three years ago in 2019, and I just thought we were ready to win one. So it’s disappointing, but we’ll keep plugging away at this.”

DuBois Center Catholic lost the state championship in 2019, the team’s last appearance in the title game.