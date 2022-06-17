STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – DuBois Central Catholic continued their dominance in the state tournament by taking down Halifax 12-2 to capture the Class A State Championship.

It was the second straight game in the state tournament that the Cardinals won by 10 runs and their third game in their last four contests that they won by the run-rule.

The game was scoreless in the 3rd inning when DuBois Central put up a five spot and they didn’t look back from there as they ended up jumping out to a 10-1 lead after five innings. Cole Sansom then put an exclamation mark on the win with a solo home run to make it 12-2.

In their four state tournament games, the Cardinals outscored opponents 46-10.