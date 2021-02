DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – One small high school in Central Pennsylvania got earned some national recognition on ESPN thanks to an incredible game-winning shot.

DuBois Central Catholic defeated Clarion 65-64 Thursday night on a 55-foot buzzer beater by Harrison Starr.

You can see the shot in the video at the top of this page courtesy of Kenn Starr.

The almost impossible long ball landed as No. 2 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays:

We made it pic.twitter.com/oi8LpSDDMK — DCC Basketball (@BasketballDcc) February 26, 2021

The Cardinals will next play Brookville Friday night.