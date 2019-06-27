District six players compete in PSBCA All-Star game

A number of softball players from District 6 schools made their way to Penn State’s Beard field for the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association All-Star game Wednesday.
The game puts the best from District 6 against the best from District 4. Below is a list of players from District 6 who competed in the game:
1. Ruthie Betts Inf West Branch
2. Kaleigh Kinley Inf Bald Eagle Area 3. Emily Pugh Inf Bellefonte
4. Lexi Mulhollen DP Glendale
5. Addie Wasikonis Inf State College
6. Brandi Triebold Inf State College
7. Emma Wolfe P State College
8. Payton Low OF Mt Union
9. Madison Harris Inf Mt Union 10. Chloe Blake C Mo Valley
11. Emily Claar Inf Claysburg
12. Dylan Claycomb P Central
13. Ashley Neagley OF Central
14. Maddy Metzler OF Central
15. Kam Harris P Philipsburg Osceola
16. Madison Lucas OF Philipsburg Osceola
17. Tessa Gunby Inf Conemaugh Valley
18. Kasey McClain P Conemaugh Valley 19. Alyssa Schnell C Mifflin County
You can watch video of the game above.