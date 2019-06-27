District six players compete in PSBCA All-Star game

A number of softball players from District 6 schools made their way to Penn State’s Beard field for the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association All-Star game Wednesday.

The game puts the best from District 6 against the best from District 4. Below is a list of players from District 6 who competed in the game:

1. Ruthie Betts Inf West Branch

2. Kaleigh Kinley Inf Bald Eagle Area 3. Emily Pugh Inf Bellefonte

4. Lexi Mulhollen DP Glendale

5. Addie Wasikonis Inf State College

6. Brandi Triebold Inf State College

7. Emma Wolfe P State College

8. Payton Low OF Mt Union

9. Madison Harris Inf Mt Union 10. Chloe Blake C Mo Valley

11. Emily Claar Inf Claysburg

12. Dylan Claycomb P Central

13. Ashley Neagley OF Central

14. Maddy Metzler OF Central

15. Kam Harris P Philipsburg Osceola

16. Madison Lucas OF Philipsburg Osceola

17. Tessa Gunby Inf Conemaugh Valley

18. Kasey McClain P Conemaugh Valley 19. Alyssa Schnell C Mifflin County

You can watch video of the game above.