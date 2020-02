District basketball semifinal highlights and results: Tuesday, Feb. 25

(WTAJ) – The Richland boys basketball team and the Tyrone girls basketball team both picked up wins in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

Watch the highlights in the video above.

You can find a list of remaining District 5 and 6 results below

Tuesday 2-25

Boys

3A Semifinals

(1) Ligonier Valley 60 vs. (5) Penns Valley 46

(2) Westmont 54 (3) Richland 60



Girls



3A Semifinals

(1) Tyrone 62 (4) United 51

(2) Cambria Heights 61 vs Penn Cambria 47

D5 1A Semifinals

(1) Shanksville 44 (4) Berlin 29

(2) Tussey Mountain 55 vs. (3) Shade 37

D5 2A Semifinals –

(1) Everett 67 vs. (4) North Star 40

(2) Windber 39 vs. (3) Southern Fulton 34





Wednesday 2-26

Boys

1A Final

(1) Bishop Carroll vs. (2) Williamsburg at Mt. Aloysius 7:30 p.m.

D5 3A Semifinals

(1) Chestnut Ridge vs. (2) Everett Wednesday 2-26 at Chestnut Ridge 7 p.m.

Girls

1A Finals (4) St. Joseph’s vs. (2) Bishop Carrol at Mt. Aloysius 6 p.m.



Thursday 2-27

Boys

2A Finals

(1) Bishop Guilfoyle vs. (3) Portage Thursday 2-27 at Mt. Aloysius at 7:30 p.m.



Girls

2A Finals

(2) Penns Manor vs. (4) Bishop Guilfoyle Thursday at Mt. Aloysius 6 p.m.



Friday 2-28



Boys

3A Finals: Friday 2-28 at Mt. Aloysius 7:30 p.m.



D5 – 1A Final: (1) Berlin vs. (2) Shade at UPJ at 8 p.m.



Girls 2A Finals: at UPJ Time TBA



Saturday 2-29

Boys

D5 2A Final: (1) North Star vs. (3) Windber at UPJ at 2:30 p.m.



D5/9 3A Finals: at Clearfield High School 3 p.m.



Girls

D5 1A Finals: at UPJ Time TBA