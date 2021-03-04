District basketball playoffs: Thursday, March 4

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you make your way into a high school basketball gym this Match, you will find all sorts of different journeys.

You will see team’s who were supposed to win and didn’t – and some who did.

You will find the longtime favorites and the underdogs.

You will find the fresh-start freshmen and the seniors saying goodbye.

There’s nothing like playoff basketball in March.

District 6 3A Boys Quarterfinal

Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Marion Center 71-40

District 6 1A Girls Semifinal

Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Williamsburg 73-58

Portage defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 53-37

The Bishop Guilfoyle and Portage girls will play for the District 6 championship.

