District basketball playoffs: State High boys extend season, Guilfoyle boys and girls sweep semifinals

Monday’s slate of high school basketball had a big of everything: a season-saving win, an upset to remember and a couple dominant performances.

You can find the following coverage in the video above:

District 6 2A Semifinals:

Bishop Guilfoyle girls defeated Bellwood-Antis 67-54.

Bishop Guilfoyle boys defeated Homer Center 91-50.

Portage boys defeated West Branch 64-38.

6A Tri-District Tournament:

State College defeated Erie 51-45. State College will travel to McDowell for its next game Wednesday night.