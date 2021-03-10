District basketball playoffs: March 10

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The high school district basketball playoffs rolled on Wednesday.

The Portage Mustangs boys took home their first District 6 championship.

You can find coverage from the following games in the video at the top of this story:

Class 2A District 6 Boys Championship

Portage defeated West Shamokin 52-39. The Mustangs will play the champion out of District 10 in the next round of the playoffs.

Class 2A District 6 Girls Championship

Penns Manor defeated United 54-30. United saw its season end in the district final.

Class 6A District 6 Boys Semifinals

Altoona defeated State College 45-35. Altoona will play Mifflin County in the district championship game.

