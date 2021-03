STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A few more teams collected some championship hardware Thursday night.

The Johnstown Trojans took the lead in the final minute against Bedford and held on to win the 4A District 5/6 championship:

The Trojans defeated the Bisons 66-61 to take home the district title trophy. It marks the third-straight district championship for the team.

In the 4A District 5/6 girls championship game, Tyrone defeated Bedford 48-41.

