STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The district basketball semifinals took over Central Pennsylvania Friday night.

You can find highlights from the following games in the video at the top of this story:

District 6 2A Boys Semifinal

Bishop Carroll defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 45-38. Bishop Carroll will play Williamsburg in the district championship game.

District 6 2A Girls Semifinal

United defeated Bishop McCort 68-60. United will take on Penns Manor in the district championship game.