The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games.

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted

BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Clearfield 47, Punxsutawney 38



CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Redbank 42, Keystone 32

Ridgeway 45, Karns City 37

Friday, February 25

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Elk County 51, Clarion 36

North Clarion 61, Cameron County 54

Otto-Eldred 77, Union 64

Dubois Central Catholic 52, Johnsonburg 47



Thursday, February 24th

CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS

1. Clearfield – BYE Punxy 38, Bradford 23



Wednesday, February 23

CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND

1. Redbank Valley – BYE Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44

Ridgway 42, Smethport 21

Karns City 56, Coudersport 17



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Wednesday, March 2

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Elk County

5. North Clarion

7:30 p.m. at Clarion



2. Otto-Eldred

3. Dubois Central Catholic

6:00 p.m. at Clarion



Friday, March 4

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Redbank Valley

2. Ridgway

7:30 p.m. at CUP



TBD

CLASS AA – CONSOLATION

5. Keystone

3. Karns City GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Marys 68, Clearfield 48

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

Elk County Catholic 37, Ridgway 16

Otto Eldred 60, North Clarion 53



Monday, February 28

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

Punxy 53, Moniteau 24



Friday, February 25

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

Redbank 48, Karns City 39



CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS

Otto Eldred 52, Union 22



Tuesday, February 22

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35

Clarion 31, Coudersport 27

Union 49, Port Allegany 31

— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Friday, March 4

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Brockway

2. Clarion Limestone

6:00 p.m. at CUP



Saturday, March 5

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Punxsy

2. Redbank

1:00 p.m. at CUP



CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Elk County

3. Otto Eldred

2:30 at CUP