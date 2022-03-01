The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 6 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Clearfield 47, Punxsutawney 38
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Redbank 42, Keystone 32
Ridgeway 45, Karns City 37
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Elk County 51, Clarion 36
North Clarion 61, Cameron County 54
Otto-Eldred 77, Union 64
Dubois Central Catholic 52, Johnsonburg 47
Thursday, February 24th
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Clearfield – BYE
Punxy 38, Bradford 23
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND
1. Redbank Valley – BYE
Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44
Ridgway 42, Smethport 21
Karns City 56, Coudersport 17
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Wednesday, March 2
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County
5. North Clarion
7:30 p.m. at Clarion
2. Otto-Eldred
3. Dubois Central Catholic
6:00 p.m. at Clarion
Friday, March 4
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Redbank Valley
2. Ridgway
7:30 p.m. at CUP
TBD
CLASS AA – CONSOLATION
5. Keystone
3. Karns City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
St. Marys 68, Clearfield 48
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Elk County Catholic 37, Ridgway 16
Otto Eldred 60, North Clarion 53
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
Punxy 53, Moniteau 24
Friday, February 25
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
Redbank 48, Karns City 39
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Otto Eldred 52, Union 22
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Clarion 31, Coudersport 27
Union 49, Port Allegany 31
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Friday, March 4
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Brockway
2. Clarion Limestone
6:00 p.m. at CUP
Saturday, March 5
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Punxsy
2. Redbank
1:00 p.m. at CUP
CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Elk County
3. Otto Eldred
2:30 at CUP
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.