The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted

BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Wednesday, February 23

CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND

1. Redbank Valley – BYE



Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44

Ridgway 42, Smethport 21

Karns City 56, Coudersport 17



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Thursday, February 24th

CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS

1. Clearfield – BYE 2. Punxy

3. Bradford

7:00 at St. Marys



Friday, February 25

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Elk County

9. Sheffield

7:00 p.m.



4. Cameron Co.

5. N. Clarion

7:00 p.m.



2. Otto-Eldred

7. Union

7:00 p.m.



3. Dubois Community Christian

6. Johnsonburg

7:00 p.m.



Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

1. Redbank

5. Keystone



2. Ridgeway

3. Karns City GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Tuesday, February 22

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35

Clarion 31, Coudersport 27

Union 49, Port Allegany 31



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Thursday, February 24th

CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS

1. Elk County

8. Northern Potter

7:00 p.m. 4. Dubois Community Christian

5. Ridgway

7:00 p.m. 2. North Clarion

10. Clarion

7:00 p.m.



3. Otto Eldred

6. Union

7:00 p.m.



Friday, February 25

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Punxy

4. Moniteau

6:00 p.m. at Brookville 2. Redbank

3. Karns City

7:30 p.m. at Brookville



Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. St. Marys

2. Clearfield

3/1 – 7:00 p.m.