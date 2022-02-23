The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 6 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND
1. Redbank Valley – BYE
Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44
Ridgway 42, Smethport 21
Karns City 56, Coudersport 17
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Thursday, February 24th
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Clearfield – BYE
2. Punxy
3. Bradford
7:00 at St. Marys
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Elk County
9. Sheffield
7:00 p.m.
4. Cameron Co.
5. N. Clarion
7:00 p.m.
2. Otto-Eldred
7. Union
7:00 p.m.
3. Dubois Community Christian
6. Johnsonburg
7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Redbank
5. Keystone
2. Ridgeway
3. Karns City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Clarion 31, Coudersport 27
Union 49, Port Allegany 31
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Thursday, February 24th
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
1. Elk County
8. Northern Potter
7:00 p.m.
4. Dubois Community Christian
5. Ridgway
7:00 p.m.
2. North Clarion
10. Clarion
7:00 p.m.
3. Otto Eldred
6. Union
7:00 p.m.
Friday, February 25
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Punxy
4. Moniteau
6:00 p.m. at Brookville
2. Redbank
3. Karns City
7:30 p.m. at Brookville
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
3/1 – 7:00 p.m.
