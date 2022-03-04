The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 6 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Friday, March 4
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Redbank Valley
2. Ridgway
7:30 p.m. at CUP
CLASS AA – CONSOLATION
5. Keystone
3. Karns City
7:00 p.m.
REGION 5/8/9 CHAMPIONSHIP
Chestnut Ridge 60, Brookville 37
The Lions dominated in this game, getting out to a double-digit lead early. Chestnut Ridge’s Christian Hinson lead all scorers with 20 points. No player from Brookville scored more than seven points.
Wednesday, March 2
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Elk County 66, North Clarion 37
Dubois Central Catholic 50, Otto-Eldred 39
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Clearfield 47, Punxsutawney 38
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Redbank 42, Keystone 32
Ridgeway 45, Karns City 37
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Elk County 51, Clarion 36
North Clarion 61, Cameron County 54
Otto-Eldred 77, Union 64
Dubois Central Catholic 52, Johnsonburg 47
Thursday, February 24th
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Clearfield – BYE
Punxy 38, Bradford 23
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND
1. Redbank Valley – BYE
Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44
Ridgway 42, Smethport 21
Karns City 56, Coudersport 17
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Saturday, March 5
1. Elk County
3. Dubois Central Catholic
5:00 p.m. at CUP
