The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 6 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Elk County 51, Clarion 36
North Clarion 61, Cameron County 54
Otto-Eldred 77, Union 64
Dubois Central Catholic 52, Johnsonburg 47
Thursday, February 24th
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Clearfield – BYE
Punxy 38, Bradford 23Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND
1. Redbank Valley – BYE
Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44
Ridgway 42, Smethport 21
Karns City 56, Coudersport 17
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Clearfield
2. Punxsutawney
7:30 at CUP
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Redbank
5. Keystone
2. Ridgeway
3. Karns City
Wednesday, March 2
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County
5. North Clarion
2. Otto-Eldred
3. Dubois Central Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Friday, February 25
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
Redbank 48, Karns City 39
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Otto Eldred 52, Union 22
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Clarion 31, Coudersport 27
Union 49, Port Allegany 31
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
7:00 p.m. at CUP
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County Catholic
5. Ridgway
2. North Clarion
Otto Eldred/Union
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Punxy
4. Moniteau
7:00 p.m. at Dubois