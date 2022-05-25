DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS A
Elk County Catholic 12, Smethport 2
Clarion Limestone 5, ACV-Union 3
CLASS AA
Johnsonburg 11, Port Allegany 1
Brookville 4, Moniteau 2
Karns City 4, Kane 3
Curwensville 6, Redbank 1
DISTTICT 9 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)
Dubois Central Catholic vs. Elk County Catholic
Clarion Limestone vs. Clarion
CLASS AA Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)
Johnsonburg vs. Brookville
Karns City vs. Redbank
CLASS AAA Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)
Chestnut Ridge vs. Bedford
CLASS AAAA Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)
Clearfield vs. St. Marys