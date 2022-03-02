The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 9 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Wednesday, March 2
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Richland 70, Bishop Guilfoyle 69
CLASS AAA – CONSOLATION
5. Cambria Heights 59, Penns Valley 56
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Williamsburg 51, Conemaugh Valley 39
Bishop Carroll 39, Harmony 36
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Penn Cambria 52, Central 47
After Central’s quick start cooled, Penn Cambria led most of the way Tuesday, winning the AAAA championship 52-47. The Dragons opened the game on an 8-0 run, and except for a few minutes in the third, trailed most of the game. Garrett Harrold led the Panthers with 18 points, 10 rebounds. Tyrell Rolle led Central with 19.
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
State College 63, Altoona 42
For the third time this year, State College topped Altoona 63-42, winning the District 6 Championship. The Little Lions built a double-digit first half lead, and cruised to the finish line.
CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Central Mountain 53, Bellefonte 52
Saturday, February 26
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND
1. Williamsburg – BYE
2. Harmony – BYE
Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 50
Bishop Carroll 55, Ferndale 37
CLASS AA -SEMIFINAL
Portage 51, West Shamokin 42
Penns Manor 62, United 53
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINAL
Richland 62, Penns Valley 49
Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Cambria Heights 76
The Marauders beat the Highlanders in a close contest in Altoona. This is BG’s 20th win on the season.
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
Central 62, Bedford 34
Penn Cambria 64, Tyrone 55
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
Portage 80, Claysburg 33
West Shamokin 63, Southern Huntingdon 43
Penns Manor 73, West Branch 42
United 64, Bishop McCort 62
CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND
Bishop Guilfoyle 84, River Valley 47
Bishop Guilfoyle dominated end-to-end in the Marauders’ postseason opener Wednesday, topping River Valley 84-47. The win was BG’s 19th of the season and propels the team to the AAA semifinals.
Richland 64, Northern Cambria 36
The Rams cruised to a big win over the Broncos. Senior guard Kellan Stahl had 19 points and senior forward Trent Rozich had 23 points. This was the Rams’ 21st win of the season, and tenth win in a row.
Cambria Heights 58, Mount Union 35
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS
Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45
Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53
CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND
Penns Valley 51, Philipsburg Osceola
Monday, February 21
CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN
River Valley 49, Bald Eagle 48
Bald Eagle got off to a really hot start and jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but River Valley never gave up in a game that went down to the wire. The Eagles fought hard to the end, but the fell short 49-48.
Northern Cambria 58, Bellwood Antis 45
CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND
Tyrone 71, Huntingdon 43
Bedford 71, Juniata 42
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Thursday, March 3
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
2. Penns Manor
1. Portage
7:30 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius
CLASS AA – CONSOLATION
4. West Shamokin
3. United
7:30 p.m. at United
Friday, March 4
CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Williamsburg
3. Bishop Carroll
7:30 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius
CLASS A – CONSOLATION
5. Conemaugh Valley
2. Harmony
CLASS 6A REGIONAL
State College
Allderdice
7:00 p.m. at State College
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Wednesday, March 2
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
River Valley 72, Forest Hills 60
CLASS AAA – CONSOLATION
Westmont 52, Penn Cambria 44
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Portage 56, Bishop Carroll 52
4. Glendale
1. Williamsburg
7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Tyrone 34, Bedford 33
Tyrone held off Bedford in a low-scoring affair Tuesday, winning the AAAA title 34-33. The Eagles led by 5 midway through the fourth quarter but struggles at the free-throw line held keep the Bison alive. After cutting the lead to one, Bedford had one final possession in the waning seconds to win, but Tyrone’s Emma Getz stole an inbound pass sealing Tyrone’s win. Bedford’s Sydney Taracatac led all scorers with 21, Jaida Parker led Tyrone with 19.
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Mifflin County 49, State College 39
State College held tight, trailing by one in the third quarter, but Mifflin County pulled away late winning the Huskies first district title 49-39. In the win, Mifflin County’s Marissa Gingrich joined the 1,000 point club.
CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Hollidaysburg 61, Obama 29
Hollidaysburg blew out Obama to capture the District 6 Class 5A Championship 61-29. The Golden Tigers were led by 1,000 point scorer Marin Miller who had a game high 29 points. Miller is now 21 points away from breaking the program record for career points.
CLASS A – FRIST ROUND
Glendale 45, Bishop Guilfoyle 32
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Bishop McCort 71, Bellwood 61
Homer Center 47, Penns Manor 31
Saturday, February 26
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Williamsburg 55, Belleville Mennonite 17
Portage 53, Conemaugh Valley 24
Blacklick Valley 53, Bishop Carroll 59
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
Bishop McCort 60, Purchase Line 26
Bellwood Antis 52, United 51
Homer Center 57, Juniata Valley 18
Penns Manor 44, Southern Huntingdon 28
CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS
Tyrone 63, Central 53
Bedford 54, Central Cambria 41
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
River Valley 51, Penn Cambria 37
Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 40
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND
Forest Hills 54, Penns Valley 35
Coming off back-to-back losses to Bedford, the Lady Rangers rebounded, to beat the Lady Rams in the D6 AAA Quarterfinals. Senior guard Remi Smith had 14 points. Up next, Forest Hills will take on Westmont Hilltop on Saturday.
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND
Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48
Once a tight one possession game, PC took advantage late in the first half, closing the final two-minutes of the second quarter on a 7-0 run. The Panthers never looked back. The Rams kept things close throughout the third, but Emily Hite’s 22 points, and Marah Saleme’s 12 proved to be too much in the first round victory.
Westmont 57, Juniata 33
River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41
Monday, February 21
DISTRICT 6
CLASS AA – PLAY-IN
Purchase Line 63, West Branch 49
CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN
Penns Valley 35, Bald Eagle Area 28
It was a low scoring game where Penns Valley led Bald Eagle area 18-7 at halftime. The Rams were able to keep the lead in double digits up until late in the game where they were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles 35-28. Julia Emel led Penns Valley with 12 points and hit the dagger three pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Rams will play the no. 1 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.
CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS
Hollidaysburg 69, Dubois 17
After a sloppy start, Hollidaysburg settled in, in a 69-17 rout over Dubois in the district semifinals. Marin Miller led the Golden Tigers with 22. With the win, Hollidaysburg will face Obama on Friday in the district championship at Mt. Aloysius.
Obama Academy 54, Central 35
CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS
State College 38, Altoona 37
State College heated up late, closing a double-digit gap in the second half to upset Altoona 38-37 and advance to the district championship. Freshman Tori Risha hit the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the fourth, it was her only bucket of the game.
1. Mifflin Count – BYE
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Thursday, March 3
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Bishop McCort
2. Homer Center
6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius
CLASS AA – CONSOLATION
4. Bellwood Antis
3. Penns Manor
6:00 p.m.
