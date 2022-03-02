GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Wednesday, March 2

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

River Valley 72, Forest Hills 60



CLASS AAA – CONSOLATION

Westmont 52, Penn Cambria 44



CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

Portage 56, Bishop Carroll 52

4. Glendale

1. Williamsburg

7:00 p.m.



Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Tyrone 34, Bedford 33

Tyrone held off Bedford in a low-scoring affair Tuesday, winning the AAAA title 34-33. The Eagles led by 5 midway through the fourth quarter but struggles at the free-throw line held keep the Bison alive. After cutting the lead to one, Bedford had one final possession in the waning seconds to win, but Tyrone’s Emma Getz stole an inbound pass sealing Tyrone’s win. Bedford’s Sydney Taracatac led all scorers with 21, Jaida Parker led Tyrone with 19.



Monday, February 28

CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Mifflin County 49, State College 39

State College held tight, trailing by one in the third quarter, but Mifflin County pulled away late winning the Huskies first district title 49-39. In the win, Mifflin County’s Marissa Gingrich joined the 1,000 point club.



CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Hollidaysburg 61, Obama 29

Hollidaysburg blew out Obama to capture the District 6 Class 5A Championship 61-29. The Golden Tigers were led by 1,000 point scorer Marin Miller who had a game high 29 points. Miller is now 21 points away from breaking the program record for career points.



CLASS A – FRIST ROUND

Glendale 45, Bishop Guilfoyle 32



CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Bishop McCort 71, Bellwood 61

Homer Center 47, Penns Manor 31



Saturday, February 26

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Williamsburg 55, Belleville Mennonite 17

Portage 53, Conemaugh Valley 24

Blacklick Valley 53, Bishop Carroll 59



CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

Bishop McCort 60, Purchase Line 26

Bellwood Antis 52, United 51

Homer Center 57, Juniata Valley 18

Penns Manor 44, Southern Huntingdon 28



CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS

Tyrone 63, Central 53

Bedford 54, Central Cambria 41



CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

River Valley 51, Penn Cambria 37

Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 40



Wednesday, February 23

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Forest Hills 54, Penns Valley 35

Coming off back-to-back losses to Bedford, the Lady Rangers rebounded, to beat the Lady Rams in the D6 AAA Quarterfinals. Senior guard Remi Smith had 14 points. Up next, Forest Hills will take on Westmont Hilltop on Saturday.



Tuesday, February 22

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48

Once a tight one possession game, PC took advantage late in the first half, closing the final two-minutes of the second quarter on a 7-0 run. The Panthers never looked back. The Rams kept things close throughout the third, but Emily Hite’s 22 points, and Marah Saleme’s 12 proved to be too much in the first round victory.



Westmont 57, Juniata 33

River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41



Monday, February 21

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AA – PLAY-IN

Purchase Line 63, West Branch 49



CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN

Penns Valley 35, Bald Eagle Area 28

It was a low scoring game where Penns Valley led Bald Eagle area 18-7 at halftime. The Rams were able to keep the lead in double digits up until late in the game where they were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles 35-28. Julia Emel led Penns Valley with 12 points and hit the dagger three pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Rams will play the no. 1 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.



CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS

Hollidaysburg 69, Dubois 17

After a sloppy start, Hollidaysburg settled in, in a 69-17 rout over Dubois in the district semifinals. Marin Miller led the Golden Tigers with 22. With the win, Hollidaysburg will face Obama on Friday in the district championship at Mt. Aloysius.



Obama Academy 54, Central 35



CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS

State College 38, Altoona 37

State College heated up late, closing a double-digit gap in the second half to upset Altoona 38-37 and advance to the district championship. Freshman Tori Risha hit the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the fourth, it was her only bucket of the game.



1. Mifflin Count – BYE



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Thursday, March 3

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Bishop McCort

2. Homer Center

6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius



CLASS AA – CONSOLATION

4. Bellwood Antis

3. Penns Manor

6:00 p.m.