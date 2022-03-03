CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP Central Mountain 53, Bellefonte 52 Saturday, February 26 CLASS A – SECOND ROUND 1. Williamsburg – BYE 2. Harmony – BYE Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 50 Bishop Carroll 55, Ferndale 37 CLASS AA -SEMIFINAL Portage 51, West Shamokin 42 Penns Manor 62, United 53 CLASS AAA – SEMIFINAL Richland 62, Penns Valley 49 Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Cambria Heights 76 The Marauders beat the Highlanders in a close contest in Altoona. This is BG’s 20th win on the season. CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS Central 62, Bedford 34 Penn Cambria 64, Tyrone 55 Wednesday, February 23 CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND Portage 80, Claysburg 33 West Shamokin 63, Southern Huntingdon 43 Penns Manor 73, West Branch 42 United 64, Bishop McCort 62 CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND Bishop Guilfoyle 84, River Valley 47 Bishop Guilfoyle dominated end-to-end in the Marauders’ postseason opener Wednesday, topping River Valley 84-47. The win was BG’s 19th of the season and propels the team to the AAA semifinals. Richland 64, Northern Cambria 36 The Rams cruised to a big win over the Broncos. Senior guard Kellan Stahl had 19 points and senior forward Trent Rozich had 23 points. This was the Rams’ 21st win of the season, and tenth win in a row. Cambria Heights 58, Mount Union 35 Tuesday, February 22 CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45 Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53

CLASS AA – CONSOLATION West Shamokin 46, United 33 Wednesday, March 2 CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP Richland 70, Bishop Guilfoyle 69 A close one that came down to the wire saw Richland’s Trent Rozich hit a three-point buzzer beater to send this game to overtime. Rozich lead the Rams with 28. Richland’s Luke Raho finished the night with five three-pointers. For BG, the Haigh brothers lead the way– junior Patrick finished with 24, and freshman Danny had 29. CLASS AAA – CONSOLATION 5. Cambria Heights 59, Penns Valley 56 Tuesday, March 1 CLASS A – SEMIFINALS Williamsburg 51, Conemaugh Valley 39 Bishop Carroll 39, Harmony 36 CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP Penn Cambria 52, Central 47 After Central’s quick start cooled, Penn Cambria led most of the way Tuesday, winning the AAAA championship 52-47. The Dragons opened the game on an 8-0 run, and except for a few minutes in the third, trailed most of the game. Garrett Harrold led the Panthers with 18 points, 10 rebounds. Tyrell Rolle led Central with 19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Thursday, March 3

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Homer Center 54, Bishop McCort 36

Second half struggles doomed Bishop McCort Thursday in a 54-36 loss to Homer Center. The Crushers led 27-18 at halftime, things were a different story in the second half as the Wild Cats outscored Bishop McCort 36-9. Homer Center’s Macy Sardone led all scorers with 25.

CLASS AA – CONSOLATION

Bellwood Antis 59, Penns Manor 44



Wednesday, March 2

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

River Valley 72, Forest Hills 60

Freshman Ava Persichetti had 26 points as the Panthers had a strong performance over the Lady Rangers. It stayed close for a while, before River Valley pulled away in the end. Senior Remi Smith had 23 for the Lady Rangers.



CLASS AAA – CONSOLATION

Westmont 52, Penn Cambria 44



CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

Portage 56, Bishop Carroll 52

Williamsburg 63, Glendale 31



Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Tyrone 34, Bedford 33

Tyrone held off Bedford in a low-scoring affair Tuesday, winning the AAAA title 34-33. The Eagles led by 5 midway through the fourth quarter but struggles at the free-throw line held keep the Bison alive. After cutting the lead to one, Bedford had one final possession in the waning seconds to win, but Tyrone’s Emma Getz stole an inbound pass sealing Tyrone’s win. Bedford’s Sydney Taracatac led all scorers with 21, Jaida Parker led Tyrone with 19.



Monday, February 28

CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Mifflin County 49, State College 39

State College held tight, trailing by one in the third quarter, but Mifflin County pulled away late winning the Huskies first district title 49-39. In the win, Mifflin County’s Marissa Gingrich joined the 1,000 point club.



CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Hollidaysburg 61, Obama 29

Hollidaysburg blew out Obama to capture the District 6 Class 5A Championship 61-29. The Golden Tigers were led by 1,000 point scorer Marin Miller who had a game high 29 points. Miller is now 21 points away from breaking the program record for career points.



CLASS A – FRIST ROUND

Glendale 45, Bishop Guilfoyle 32



CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Bishop McCort 71, Bellwood 61

Homer Center 47, Penns Manor 31



Saturday, February 26

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Williamsburg 55, Belleville Mennonite 17

Portage 53, Conemaugh Valley 24

Blacklick Valley 53, Bishop Carroll 59



CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

Bishop McCort 60, Purchase Line 26

Bellwood Antis 52, United 51

Homer Center 57, Juniata Valley 18

Penns Manor 44, Southern Huntingdon 28



CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS

Tyrone 63, Central 53

Bedford 54, Central Cambria 41



CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

River Valley 51, Penn Cambria 37

Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 40



Wednesday, February 23

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Forest Hills 54, Penns Valley 35

Coming off back-to-back losses to Bedford, the Lady Rangers rebounded, to beat the Lady Rams in the D6 AAA Quarterfinals. Senior guard Remi Smith had 14 points. Up next, Forest Hills will take on Westmont Hilltop on Saturday.



Tuesday, February 22

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48

Once a tight one possession game, PC took advantage late in the first half, closing the final two-minutes of the second quarter on a 7-0 run. The Panthers never looked back. The Rams kept things close throughout the third, but Emily Hite’s 22 points, and Marah Saleme’s 12 proved to be too much in the first round victory.



Westmont 57, Juniata 33

River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41



Monday, February 21

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AA – PLAY-IN

Purchase Line 63, West Branch 49



CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN

Penns Valley 35, Bald Eagle Area 28

It was a low scoring game where Penns Valley led Bald Eagle area 18-7 at halftime. The Rams were able to keep the lead in double digits up until late in the game where they were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles 35-28. Julia Emel led Penns Valley with 12 points and hit the dagger three pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Rams will play the no. 1 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.



CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS

Hollidaysburg 69, Dubois 17

After a sloppy start, Hollidaysburg settled in, in a 69-17 rout over Dubois in the district semifinals. Marin Miller led the Golden Tigers with 22. With the win, Hollidaysburg will face Obama on Friday in the district championship at Mt. Aloysius.



Obama Academy 54, Central 35



CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS

State College 38, Altoona 37

State College heated up late, closing a double-digit gap in the second half to upset Altoona 38-37 and advance to the district championship. Freshman Tori Risha hit the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the fourth, it was her only bucket of the game.



1. Mifflin Count – BYE



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Friday, March 4

CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Williamsburg

2. Portage

6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius



CLASS A – CONSOLATION

4. Glendale

6. Bishop Carroll

6:00 p.m.

