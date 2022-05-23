The District 6 softball tournament got under way Monday, and top-seeded Central did what was expected of them in an 11-4 win over Richland. After a slow start offensively for the Dragon, Central broke it open in the third. With the game tied 1-1, Madison Daugherty hit a home run to center field to ignite an offensive explosion. Central scored three more runs in the third inning and then cruised to an 11-4 win.
Below are the other scores and schedule for the district tournament.
DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Glendale 7, Bishop McCort 1
Ferndale 4, Williamsburg 0
Portage 12, Blacklick Valley 1
Conemaugh Valley 7, Homer Center 3
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Southern Huntingdon 14, Mount Union 1
Marion Center 15, West Shamokin 4
Juniata Valley 5, Northern Cambria 4
Claysburg-Kimmel 8, West Branch 3
CLASS AAA
Central 11, Richland 4
Bald Eagle Area 2, Central Cambria 1
Cambria Heights 12, Forest Hills 2
Westmont Hilltop 11, River Valley 1
DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A
Semifinals, 5/26
Glendale vs. Ferndale
Portage vs. Conemaugh Valley
CLASS AA
Semifinals, 5/26
Southern Huntingdon vs. Marion Center
Juniata Valley vs. Claysburg-Kimmel
CLASS AAA
Semifinals, 5/26
Central vs. Bald Eagle
Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop
CLASS AAAA
Championship, 5/25 (SFU)
Central Mountains vs. Bellefonte
CLASS AAAAA
Championship, 5/25
State College vs. Mifflin Co.