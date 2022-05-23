The District 6 softball tournament got under way Monday, and top-seeded Central did what was expected of them in an 11-4 win over Richland. After a slow start offensively for the Dragon, Central broke it open in the third. With the game tied 1-1, Madison Daugherty hit a home run to center field to ignite an offensive explosion. Central scored three more runs in the third inning and then cruised to an 11-4 win.

Below are the other scores and schedule for the district tournament.

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Glendale 7, Bishop McCort 1

Ferndale 4, Williamsburg 0

Portage 12, Blacklick Valley 1

Conemaugh Valley 7, Homer Center 3

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Southern Huntingdon 14, Mount Union 1

Marion Center 15, West Shamokin 4

Juniata Valley 5, Northern Cambria 4

Claysburg-Kimmel 8, West Branch 3

CLASS AAA

Central 11, Richland 4

Bald Eagle Area 2, Central Cambria 1

Cambria Heights 12, Forest Hills 2

Westmont Hilltop 11, River Valley 1

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS A

Semifinals, 5/26

Glendale vs. Ferndale

Portage vs. Conemaugh Valley

CLASS AA

Semifinals, 5/26

Southern Huntingdon vs. Marion Center

Juniata Valley vs. Claysburg-Kimmel

CLASS AAA

Semifinals, 5/26

Central vs. Bald Eagle

Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop

CLASS AAAA

Championship, 5/25 (SFU)

Central Mountains vs. Bellefonte

CLASS AAAAA

Championship, 5/25

State College vs. Mifflin Co.