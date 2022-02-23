The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 9 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
Portage 80, Claysburg 33
West Shamokin 63, Southern Huntingdon 43
Penns Manor 73, West Branch 42
United 64, Bishop McCort 62
CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND
Bishop Guilfoyle 84, River Valley 47
Bishop Guilfoyle dominated end-to-end in the Muraduers’ postseason opener Wednesday, topping River Valley 84-47. The win was BG’s 19th of the season and propels the team to the AAA semifinals.
Cambria Heights58, Mount Union 35
Richland 64, Northern Cambria 36
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS
Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45
Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53
CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND
Penns Valley 51, Philipsburg Osceola
Monday, February 21
CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN
River Valley 49, Bald Eagle 48
Bald Eagle got off to a really hot start and jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but River Valley never gave up in a game that went down to the wire. The Eagles fought hard to the end, but the fell short 49-48.
Northern Cambria 58, Bellwood Antis 45
CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND
Tyrone 71, Huntingdon 43
Bedford 71, Juniata 42
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND
1. Williamsburg – BYE
2. Harmony – BYE
4. Blacklick Valley
5. Conemaugh Valley
8:00 p.m.
3. Bishop Carroll
6. Ferndale
8:00
CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Bellefonte
3. Central Mountain
7:30 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius
Saturday, February 26
CLASS AA -SEMIFINAL
1. Portage
4. West Shamokin
2. Penns Manor
3. United
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINAL
6. Penns Valley
2. Richland
1. Bishop Guilfoyle
8. Cambria Heights
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Central
5. Bedford
1:00 p.m.
2. Penn Cambria
3. Tyrone
1:00 p.m.
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. State College
2. Altoona
7:30 at Mt. Aloysius
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND
Forest Hills 54, Penns Valley 35
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND
Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48
Once a tight one possession game, PC took advantage late in the first half, closing the final two-minutes of the second quarter on a 7-0 run. The Panthers never looked back. The Rams kept things close throughout the third, but Emily Hite’s 22 points, and Marah Saleme’s 12 proved to be too much in the first round victory.
Westmont 57, Juniata 33
River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41
Monday, February 21
DISTRICT 6
CLASS AA – PLAY-IN
Purchase Line 63, West Branch 49
CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN
Penns Valley 35, Bald Eagle Area 28
It was a low scoring game where Penns Valley led Bald Eagle area 18-7 at halftime. The Rams were able to keep the lead in double digits up until late in the game where they were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles 35-28. Julia Emel led Penns Valley with 12 points and hit the dagger three pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Rams will play the no. 1 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.
CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS
Hollidaysburg 69, Dubois 17
After a sloppy start, Hollidaysburg settled in, in a 69-17 rout over Dubois in the district semifinals. Marin Miller led the Golden Tigers with 22. With the win, Hollidaysburg will face Obama on Friday in the district championship at Mt. Aloysius.
Obama Academy 54, Central 35
CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS
State College 38, Altoona 37
State College heated up late, closing a double-digit gap in the second half to upset Altoona 38-37 and advance to the district championship. Freshman Tori Risha hit the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the fourth, it was her only bucket of the game.
1. Mifflin Count – BYE
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Williamsburg
8. Belleville Mennonite
7:00 p.m.
4. Glendale
5. Bishop Guilfoyle
7:00 p.m.
2. Portage
7. Conemaugh
6:00 p.m.
3. Blacklick Valley
6. Bishop Carroll
6:00 p.m.
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Bishop McCort
9. Purchase Line
7:00 p.m.
4. Bellwood Antis
5. United
7:00 p.m.
2. Homer Center
7. Juniata Valley
7:00 p.m.
3. Penns Manor
6. Southern Huntingdon
7:00 p.m.
CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Tyrone
4. Central
7:00 p.m.
2. Bedford
3. Central Cambria
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 26
DISTRICT 6
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
2. River Valley
3. Penn Cambria
4 p.m.
1. Forest Hills
5. Westmont Hilltop
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Mifflin County
3. State College
6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius
