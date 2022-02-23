BOYS BASKETBALL — COMPLETED GAMES — Wednesday, February 23 CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND Portage 80, Claysburg 33 West Shamokin 63, Southern Huntingdon 43 Penns Manor 73, West Branch 42 United 64, Bishop McCort 62 CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND Bishop Guilfoyle 84, River Valley 47 Bishop Guilfoyle dominated end-to-end in the Muraduers’ postseason opener Wednesday, topping River Valley 84-47. The win was BG’s 19th of the season and propels the team to the AAA semifinals. Cambria Heights58, Mount Union 35 Richland 64, Northern Cambria 36 Tuesday, February 22 CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45 Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53 CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND Penns Valley 51, Philipsburg Osceola Monday, February 2 1 CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN River Valley 49, Bald Eagle 48 Bald Eagle got off to a really hot start and jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but River Valley never gave up in a game that went down to the wire. The Eagles fought hard to the end, but the fell short 49-48. Northern Cambria 58, Bellwood Antis 45 CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND Tyrone 71, Huntingdon 43 Bedford 71, Juniata 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Wednesday, February 23

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Forest Hills 54, Penns Valley 35



Tuesday, February 22

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48

Once a tight one possession game, PC took advantage late in the first half, closing the final two-minutes of the second quarter on a 7-0 run. The Panthers never looked back. The Rams kept things close throughout the third, but Emily Hite’s 22 points, and Marah Saleme’s 12 proved to be too much in the first round victory.



Westmont 57, Juniata 33

River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41



Monday, February 21

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AA – PLAY-IN

Purchase Line 63, West Branch 49



CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN

Penns Valley 35, Bald Eagle Area 28

It was a low scoring game where Penns Valley led Bald Eagle area 18-7 at halftime. The Rams were able to keep the lead in double digits up until late in the game where they were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles 35-28. Julia Emel led Penns Valley with 12 points and hit the dagger three pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Rams will play the no. 1 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.



CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS

Hollidaysburg 69, Dubois 17

After a sloppy start, Hollidaysburg settled in, in a 69-17 rout over Dubois in the district semifinals. Marin Miller led the Golden Tigers with 22. With the win, Hollidaysburg will face Obama on Friday in the district championship at Mt. Aloysius.



Obama Academy 54, Central 35



CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS

State College 38, Altoona 37

State College heated up late, closing a double-digit gap in the second half to upset Altoona 38-37 and advance to the district championship. Freshman Tori Risha hit the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the fourth, it was her only bucket of the game.



1. Mifflin Count – BYE



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Friday, February 25

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Williamsburg

8. Belleville Mennonite

7:00 p.m.



4. Glendale

5. Bishop Guilfoyle

7:00 p.m.



2. Portage

7. Conemaugh

6:00 p.m.



3. Blacklick Valley

6. Bishop Carroll

6:00 p.m.



CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Bishop McCort

9. Purchase Line

7:00 p.m.



4. Bellwood Antis

5. United

7:00 p.m.



2. Homer Center

7. Juniata Valley

7:00 p.m.



3. Penns Manor

6. Southern Huntingdon

7:00 p.m.



CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Tyrone

4. Central

7:00 p.m.



2. Bedford

3. Central Cambria

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 26

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

2. River Valley

3. Penn Cambria

4 p.m.



1. Forest Hills

5. Westmont Hilltop



Monday, February 28

CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Mifflin County

3. State College

6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius