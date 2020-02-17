District 6 basketball playoff pairings

You can find a schedule of District 6 basketball games day-by-day this week in the article below.

You can find a link to the District 6 basketball brackets at the bottom of the article.

Monday 2-17

Boys basketball



2A

(9) Claysburg-Kimmel at (8) United 7 p.m.

(10) Bishop McCort at (7) Penns Manor 7 p.m.



Girls basketball

2A

(9) Southern Huntingdon at (8) Glendale 7 p.m.

3A

(9) Mt. Union at (8) Penns Valley 7 p.m.

(10) Richland at (7) West Shamokin 7 p.m.

5A

(5) Bellefonte at (4) DuBois 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2-18

Boys basketball

3A

(9) Philipsburg-Osceola at (8) Cambria Heights 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

1A

(5) Saltsburg at (4) St. Joseph’s 7 p.m.

(6) Williamsburg at (3) Purchase Line 7 p.m.

4A

(4) Bedford at (1) Forest Hills 7 p.m.

(3) Huntingdon at (2) Juniata 7 p.m.

Wednesday 2-19

Boys basketball

4A

(4) Penn Cambria at (1) Huntingdon 7 p.m.

(3) Central at (2) Tyrone 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

2A

So. Hunt/Glendale at (1) Bellwood-Antis 7 p.m.

(5) Homer Center at (4) Bishop Guilfoyle 7 p.m.

(7) Claysburg-Kimmel at (2) Penns Manor 7 p.m.

(6) Bishop McCort at (3) Juniata Valley at Hollidaysburg 6 p.m.

5A

DuBois/Belle. at (1) Hollidaysburg 7 p.m.

(3) Obama Academy at (2) Portage 7 p.m.

Thursday 2-20

Boys basketball

2A

CK/United at (1) Bishop Guilfoyle 7 p.m.

Penns Manor/McCort at (2) West Branch 7 p.m.

(6) Purchase Line at (3) Portage 7 p.m.

(5) Southern Huntingdon at Homer Center 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

3A

PV/MT. Union at (1) Tyrone 7 p.m.

West Sham/Richland at (2) Cambria Heights 7 p.m. (5) Central Cambria at (4) United 7 p.m.

(6) Penn Cambria at (3) Central 7 p.m.

Friday 2-21

Boys basketball

1A

(5) Blacklick Valley at (1) Bishop Carroll 7 p.m.

(3) Saltsburg at (2) Williamsburg 7 p.m.

3A

CH/PO at (1) Ligonier Valley 7 p.m.

(5) Penns Valley at (4) West Shamokin 7 p.m.

(7) Bellwood-Antis at (2) Westmont 7 p.m.

(6) Mt. Union at (3) Richland 7 p.m.

6A

(2) State College vs. (1) Altoona at Mt. Aloysius 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

6A

(2) Altoona vs. (1) State College at Mt. Aloysius 6 p.m.

Saturday 2-22

Boys basketball

5A – Finals

(2) Hollidaysburg vs. (1) Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

1A

ST. J/Saltsburg at (1) Blacklick Valley 4 p.m.

Williamsburg/PL at (2) Bishop Carroll 3 p.m.

You can view PIAA District 6 boys basketball brackets here.

You can view PIAA District 6 girls basketball brackets here.