The District 6 baseball tournament is underway Thursday. Top seeded Central dominated its opening round game, beating Westmont Hilltop 15-0 in four innings. After a scoreless first frame, Dragons’ starter Jonah Snowberger faced a bases loaded jam in the second, but a pair of strikeouts to close the inning opened up the floodgates as Central turned around and exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the inning.

The win kept Central a perfect 21-0 on the season and advances them to next week’s district semifinal.

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Bishop McCort 10 Purchase Line 0

Juniata valley 12 Moshannon valley 1

Williamsburg 4 Harmony 3

Saint Joseph’s 14 Conemaugh valley 0

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Portage 4 Northern Cambria 2

Bishop Guilfoyle 8 River valley 3

Mount Union 9 United 3

Marion Center 9 West Branch 7

CLASS AAA

Central 15 Westmont Hilltop 0

Bald Eagle 5 Richland 2

Tyrone 10 Forest Hills 8

Penns valley 9 Philipsburg Osceola 6

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS A

Semifinals, 5/24

1. Bishop McCort vs. 4. Juniata Valley

6. Williamsburg vs. 2. Saint Joseph’s

CLASS AA

Semifinals, 5/24

1. Portage vs. 4. Bishop Guilfoyle

3. Mount Union vs. 2. Marion Center

CLASS AAA

Semifinals, 5/24

1. Central vs. 5. Bald Eagle

6. Tyrone vs. 7. Penns Valley

CLASS AAAA

Semifinals, 5/23

2. Juniata vs. 3. Penn Cambria

CLASSS AAAAA

Semifinals, 5/23

1. Central Mountain vs. 4. Hollidaysburg

3. Brashear vs. 2. DuBois

CLASS AAAAAA

Championship, TBD

1. Altoona vs. 2. State College