The District 6 baseball tournament is underway Thursday. Top seeded Central dominated its opening round game, beating Westmont Hilltop 15-0 in four innings. After a scoreless first frame, Dragons’ starter Jonah Snowberger faced a bases loaded jam in the second, but a pair of strikeouts to close the inning opened up the floodgates as Central turned around and exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the inning.
The win kept Central a perfect 21-0 on the season and advances them to next week’s district semifinal.
Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.
DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Bishop McCort 10 Purchase Line 0
Juniata valley 12 Moshannon valley 1
Williamsburg 4 Harmony 3
Saint Joseph’s 14 Conemaugh valley 0
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Portage 4 Northern Cambria 2
Bishop Guilfoyle 8 River valley 3
Mount Union 9 United 3
Marion Center 9 West Branch 7
CLASS AAA
Central 15 Westmont Hilltop 0
Bald Eagle 5 Richland 2
Tyrone 10 Forest Hills 8
Penns valley 9 Philipsburg Osceola 6
DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A
Semifinals, 5/24
1. Bishop McCort vs. 4. Juniata Valley
6. Williamsburg vs. 2. Saint Joseph’s
CLASS AA
Semifinals, 5/24
1. Portage vs. 4. Bishop Guilfoyle
3. Mount Union vs. 2. Marion Center
CLASS AAA
Semifinals, 5/24
1. Central vs. 5. Bald Eagle
6. Tyrone vs. 7. Penns Valley
CLASS AAAA
Semifinals, 5/23
2. Juniata vs. 3. Penn Cambria
CLASSS AAAAA
Semifinals, 5/23
1. Central Mountain vs. 4. Hollidaysburg
3. Brashear vs. 2. DuBois
CLASS AAAAAA
Championship, TBD
1. Altoona vs. 2. State College