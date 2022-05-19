The District 6 baseball tournament is underway Thursday. Top seeded Central dominated its opening round game, beating Westmont Hilltop 15-0 in four innings. After a scoreless first frame, Dragons’ starter Jonah Snowberger faced a bases loaded jam in the second, but a pair of strikeouts to close the inning opened up the floodgates as Central turned around and exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the inning.

The win kept Central a perfect 21-0 on the season and advances them to next week’s district semifinal.

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Bishop McCort 10  Purchase Line 0 
Juniata valley 12  Moshannon valley 1
Williamsburg 4  Harmony 3
Saint Joseph’s 14  Conemaugh valley 0

CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Portage 4  Northern Cambria 2
Bishop Guilfoyle 8  River valley 3
Mount Union 9  United 3
Marion Center 9  West Branch 7

CLASS AAA
Central 15  Westmont Hilltop 0 
Bald Eagle 5  Richland 2
Tyrone 10  Forest Hills 8
Penns valley 9  Philipsburg Osceola 6

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A
Semifinals, 5/24
1. Bishop McCort vs. 4. Juniata Valley
6. Williamsburg vs. 2. Saint Joseph’s

CLASS AA
Semifinals, 5/24
1. Portage vs. 4. Bishop Guilfoyle
3. Mount Union vs. 2. Marion Center

CLASS AAA
Semifinals, 5/24
1. Central vs. 5. Bald Eagle
6. Tyrone vs. 7. Penns Valley

CLASS AAAA
Semifinals, 5/23
2. Juniata vs. 3. Penn Cambria

CLASSS AAAAA
Semifinals, 5/23
1. Central Mountain vs. 4. Hollidaysburg
3. Brashear vs. 2. DuBois

CLASS AAAAAA
Championship, TBD
1. Altoona vs. 2. State College