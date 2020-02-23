ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Here are the winners from the District 6 AAA Wrestling Championships.
106 – Nic Allison – Mifflin County
113 – Derek Martin – Central Mountain
120 – Lane Aikey – Bellefonte
126 – Jude Swisher – Bellefonte
132 – Matt Sarbo – Altoona
138 – Kyler Everly – Mifflin County
145 – Ethan Kauffman – Mifflin County
152 – Anson Wagner – Mifflin County
160 – Ethan Richner – Bellefonte
170 – Trey Kibe (Penn State Commit) – Mifflin County
182 – Ethan Rossman – Bellefonte
195 – Tyler Price – State College
220 – Gage Sutliff – Central Mountain
285 – Blaine Davis – Mifflin County