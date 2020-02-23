District 6 AAA Wrestling Championships

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Here are the winners from the District 6 AAA Wrestling Championships.

106 – Nic Allison – Mifflin County

113 – Derek Martin – Central Mountain

120 – Lane Aikey – Bellefonte

126 – Jude Swisher – Bellefonte

132 – Matt Sarbo – Altoona

138 – Kyler Everly – Mifflin County

145 – Ethan Kauffman – Mifflin County

152 – Anson Wagner – Mifflin County

160 – Ethan Richner – Bellefonte

170 – Trey Kibe (Penn State Commit) – Mifflin County

182 – Ethan Rossman – Bellefonte

195 – Tyler Price – State College

220 – Gage Sutliff – Central Mountain

285 – Blaine Davis – Mifflin County

