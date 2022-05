DISTRICT 5 SOFTBALL SCORES

CLASS A – Quarterfinals

Meyersdale 13, Fannett Metal 0

Shanksville 20, Berlin 11

Shade 11, McConnellsburg 10

Southern Fulton 2, Rockwood 1

CLASS AA – Semifinals

Everett 5, Tussey Mountain 0

Chestnut Ridge 3, Windber 0

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

DISTRICT 5 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 31

CLASS A – Semifinals

Shanksville at Meyersdale – 2:00 p.m.

Southern Fulton at Shade – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

CLASS AA – Championship (Bedford)

Everett vs. Chestnut Ridge – 4:30 p.m.