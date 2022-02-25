The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 5 games, with links to our pages for districts 6 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Southern Fulton 62, Shanksville 33
Berlin 89, Fannett Metal 35
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Windber 61, McConnellsburg 48
McConnellsburg hung around Windber all night Friday, but in the end the Ramblers were too much, advancing the district title game with a 61-48 win. Senior Keith Charney entered the night 19 points shy of 1,000 for his career, he’d finish with 18 and is one point shy of 1,000 heading into Thursday’s district title game.
Conemaugh Township 52, Northern Bedford 26
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Southern Fulton – BYE
2. Berlin – BYE
Shanksville 57, Salisbury 42
Fannett Metal 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 58
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE
2. Windber – BYE
N. Bedford 49, Everett 45
McConnellsburg 81, Tussey Mountain 41
CLASS AAA – CHAMP / REGION 5/8/9 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52
— SCHEDULED —
Saturday, February 26
REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS
Chestnut Ridge
Perry Traditional Academy
3:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge
Thursday, March 3
1. Conemaugh Township
2. Windber
TBD – Pitt-Johnstown
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Thursday, February 24
DISTRICT 5
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Northern Bedford 54, Tussey Mt. 42
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Berlin – BYE
2. Shanksville -BYE
Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21
Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Windber – BYE
2. Tussey Mt. – BYE
McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30
Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14
The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39
The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.
— SCHEDULED —
Saturday, February 26
REGION 5/8 FINAL
Chestnut Ridge
District 8 Champion
2/25 – TBD
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Berlin
4. Shade
7:00 p.m.
2. Shanksville
3. Rockwood
3:00 p.m.
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Windber
5. McConnellsburg
3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
3. Northern Bedford
Windber/McConnellsburg
TBD – Pitt-Johnstown