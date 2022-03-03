The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Thursday, March 3
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Conemaugh Township 48, Windber 46
CT beat Windber in a close one. Windber’s Keith Charney joined the one-thousand point club. CT’s Jackson Byer lead all scorers, finishing with 22. A 21-point fourth quarter for Conemaugh Township helped propel them to the District Championship
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP
Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Southern Fulton 30
Southern Fulton entered the match as the one seed and they jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter. Berlin-Brothersvalley won their semi final match by 50 points, so they proved they were up to the task and closed out the quarter on a 9-4 run. The Mountaineers played stingy defense the rest of the way and defeated Southern Fulton 48-30.
Saturday, February 26
REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS
Chestnut Ridge 71, Perry Traditional Academy 59
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Southern Fulton 62, Shanksville 33
Berlin 89, Fannett Metal 35
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Windber 61, McConnellsburg 48
McConnellsburg hung around Windber all night Friday, but in the end the Ramblers were too much, advancing the district title game with a 61-48 win. Senior Keith Charney entered the night 19 points shy of 1,000 for his career, he’d finish with 18 and is one point shy of 1,000 heading into Thursday’s district title game.
Conemaugh Township 52, Northern Bedford 26
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Southern Fulton – BYE
2. Berlin – BYE
Shanksville 57, Salisbury 42
Fannett Metal 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 58
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE
2. Windber – BYE
N. Bedford 49, Everett 45
McConnellsburg 81, Tussey Mountain 41
CLASS AAA – CHAMP / REGION 5/8/9 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52
Friday, March 4
REGION 5/8/9 – CHAMPIONSHIP
Chestnut Ridge
Brookville
7:00 p.m. at Windber
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Thursday. March 3
CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP
Shanksville 47, Berlin 34
The Vikings beat the Mountaineers in the District Championship. Berlin only scored a combined 18 points in the first three quarters, but had a productive 16 point fourth quarter. Shanksville’s scoring was consistent throughout the game. Viking’s Josie Snyder lead all scorers with 15 points, and Rylee Snyder added 14 in the win.
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
Northern Bedford 55, Windber 46
Northern Bedford and Windber played in a tightly contested match all night. The Ramblers led by five heading to the fourth quarter, but the Panthers went on a tear, closing out the game on a 22-8 run, led by 24 points from Evie Long to defeat Windber 55-46.
Saturday, February 26
REGION 5/8 FINAL
Chestnut Ridge 63, Westinghouse 39
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Berlin 63, Shade 40
Shanksville 48, Rockwood 37
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Windber 60, McConnellsburg 35
Thursday, February 24
DISTRICT 5
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Northern Bedford 54, Tussey Mt. 42
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Berlin – BYE
2. Shanksville -BYE
Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21
Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Windber – BYE
2. Tussey Mt. – BYE
McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30
Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14
The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39
The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.