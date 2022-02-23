The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 6 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 6 Update
District 9 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Southern Fulton – BYE
2. Berlin – BYE
4. Shanksville
5. Salisbury
No Score Reported
3. Fannett Metal
6. Turkeyfoot Valley
No Score Reported
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE
2. Windber – BYE
N. Bedford 49, Everett 45
McConnellsburg 81, Tussey Mountain 41
CLASS AAA – CHAMP / REGION 5/8/9 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52
— SCHEDULED —
Friday, February 25
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Conemaugh Township
5. Northern Bedford
7:00 p.m.
2. Windber
3. McConnellsburg
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 26
REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS
5-1 Chestnut Ridge
Winner 8-1 vs. 8-2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Tuesday, February 22
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Berlin – BYE
2. Shanksville -BYE
Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21
Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Windber – BYE
2. Tussey Mt. – BYE
McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30
Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14
The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39
The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.
— SCHEDULED —
Thursday, February 24
DISTRICT 5
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Berlin
4. Shade
7:00 p.m.
2. Shanksville
3. Rockwood
7:00 p.m.
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Windber
5. McConnellsburg
7:00 p.m.
2. Tussey Mt.
6. North Star
7:00 p.m.
Friday, February 25
REGION 5/8 FINAL
Chestnut Ridge
District 8 Champion
2/25 – TBD
