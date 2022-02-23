GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Tuesday, February 22

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Berlin – BYE

2. Shanksville -BYE



Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21

Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27



CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Windber – BYE

2. Tussey Mt. – BYE



McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30



Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14

The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.



CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST

Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39

The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.



— SCHEDULED —

Thursday, February 24

DISTRICT 5

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Berlin

4. Shade

7:00 p.m.



2. Shanksville

3. Rockwood

7:00 p.m.



CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

1. Windber

5. McConnellsburg

7:00 p.m.



2. Tussey Mt.

6. North Star

7:00 p.m.



Friday, February 25

REGION 5/8 FINAL

Chestnut Ridge

District 8 Champion

2/25 – TBD