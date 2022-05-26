DISTRICT 5 BASEBALL SCORES
CLASS A Semifinals
Rockwood 6, Berlin 2
Southern Fulton 7, Fannett-Metal 1
CLASS AA Semifinals
Everett 8, Conemaugh Township 0
North Star 3, Windber 1
CLASS AAA Sub Regional Semis
Bedford 4, Chestnut Ridge 2
DISTRICT 5 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
CLASS A – Wednesday, June 1 (Everett)
Rockwood vs. Southern Fulton (TBD)
CLASS AA – Tuesday, May 31 (Bedford)
Everett vs. North Star – 4:30 p.m.
CLASS AAA Sub Regional Final – Wednesday, June 1 (Somerset)
Bedford vs. Punxsutawney – 12:00 p.m.