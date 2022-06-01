Below are the scores from the district 5 baseball and softball championships that wrapped up Wednesday.

DISTRICT 5 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

CLASS 1A

Southern Fulton 7, Rockwood 0

CLASS 2A

Everett 7, North Star 0

CLASS 3A 5/8/9 Sub Regional Championship

Punxsutawney 2, Bedford 0

CLASS 4A 5/8/9 Sub Regional

Somerset 3, Clearfield 0

DISTRICT 5 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

CLASS 1A

Meyersdale vs. Shade – Thursday, June 2

CLASS 2A

Everett 4, Chestnut Ridge 1