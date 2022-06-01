Below are the scores from the district 5 baseball and softball championships that wrapped up Wednesday.
DISTRICT 5 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
CLASS 1A
Southern Fulton 7, Rockwood 0
CLASS 2A
Everett 7, North Star 0
CLASS 3A 5/8/9 Sub Regional Championship
Punxsutawney 2, Bedford 0
CLASS 4A 5/8/9 Sub Regional
Somerset 3, Clearfield 0
DISTRICT 5 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
CLASS 1A
Meyersdale vs. Shade – Thursday, June 2
CLASS 2A
Everett 4, Chestnut Ridge 1